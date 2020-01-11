donald-trump’s-surprising-reaction-to-meghan-and-harry-leaving-royal-life

US President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, US, December 18, 2019.Reuters

It looks like the President of the United States, Donald Trump is weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving up on their Royal duties.

Reportedly, President Trump made his intervention during an appearance on Fox News show ‘The Ingraham Angle’. Asked by host Laura Ingraham what he thought about the decision by the “rogue royals” Trump raised his concern about the impact on The Queen. He commented: “I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad. She’s a great women.”

Continuing to praise the Queen he added: “She’s never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she’s had like a flawless time. “I just have such respect for the Queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from the Royal duties in a bid for independence. Meghan Markle has long been a thorn in the Royal Palace’s side with her demands for independence and privacy. This latest move, makes her intentions more concrete.

Meghan MarkleReuters

And when it comes to Donald Trump, Meghan Markle has not been shy about voicing her feelings. Donald Trump too hasn’t taken her criticism lying down. He has also previously criticised Meghan, branding the Duchess “nasty” after being hold she had threatened to emigrate to Canada if he won the 2016 presidential election. He later partially retracted stating: “She was nasty to me. And that’s ok for her to be nasty.

Well, it looks like Donald Trump’s sympathy extends only as far as the Queen. Which we have to say, is something. We wish the Royal couple well.