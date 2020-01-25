donald-trump’s-lawyers-say-he-‘did-absolutely-nothing-wrong’-as-impeachment-defence-case-opens

Donald Trump did “absolutely nothing wrong” and removing him from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent for America, the president’s lawyers told his impeachment trial.

After three days of evidence from Democrat prosecutors Mr Trump’s legal team opened the defence case on Saturday arguing that the people, not politicians, should give their verdict at the election in November.

Addressing the US senate Pat Cipollone, the White House Counsel, said: “They [the prosecution] have the burden of proof, and they have not come close to meeting it. When you hear the facts you will find the president did absolutely nothing wrong.

“They are asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, but to remove the president from the ballot in an election in nine months time. They’re asking you to tear up all of the ballots across this country, and take that decision away from the American people.”

He added: “They’re asking you to do something no senate has ever done, and to do it with no evidence. They are attempting to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we cannot allow that to happen.”

Mr Cipollone said removing Mr Trump would violate the US Constitution, the history of the country, and “our obligations to the future”. It must be “the American people who decide elections,” he added.