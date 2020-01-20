donald-trump’s-lawyers-call-for-‘swift’-rejection’-of-impeachment-case-in-eve-of-trial-submission

Ben Riley-Smith US Editor Donald Trump’s legal team have called on US senators to “speedily reject” the impeachment case against him, arguing that he broke no laws in a submission made just before the trial begins in earnest on Tuesday.

The 171-page legal brief, which is the most comprehensive defence of the US president’s conduct in the Ukraine scandal to date, called the impeachment push a “rigged process” and said he “did absolutely nothing wrong”.

Mr Trump’s lawyers argued that he cannot be guilty of abuse of power – as the first article of impeachment against him claims – because he is not accused of violating any law, unlike past presidents who have faced impeachment.

They attempted to dismiss the second article of impeachment, that Mr Trump obstructed Congress, by arguing that he was fairly using his executive powers when rejecting legal demands for White House officials to testify to the impeachment investigation.

The submission also contains the first detailed White House explanation for why it was legitimate for Mr Trump to ask for the Ukrainian president to investigate claims about Joe Biden, the Democrat he could face at the 2020 election. That was the trigger for impeachment.