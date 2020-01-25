donald-trump’s-impeachment-lawyers-say-democrats-just-want-to-overturn-2016-election

Donald Trump’s lawyers have launched their impeachment trial defence, accusing the Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election result.

The president’s team claimed on Saturday the Ukraine investigation was a politically motivated effort to remove him and payback for defeating Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump, one of only three US presidents to be impeached, is facing two charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

His defence, which will last three days, began in the Senate after the prosecution case ended yesterday.

He is accused of having withheld military aid and an invite to the White House in order to pressure the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, into starting a corruption investigation into political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Mr Trump is also charged with obstructing Congress by failing to co-operate with the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

As the Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate and a two-thirds majority of 67 votes would be needed to impeach Trump, the president is widely expected to be cleared.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told senators: ‘They’re (Democrats are) here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history.

‘And we can’t allow that to happen.’

He added that Democrats were ‘asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, they’re asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in the election that’s occurring in approximately nine months.

‘They are asking you to do something very, very consequential and, I would submit to you very, very dangerous.’

Watching from the White House, Trump tweeted: ‘Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is.’

Hunter Biden was on the board of one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies Burisma Holdings Ltd.

Mr Trump and his allies claim Joe Biden, US vice-president under Barack Obama, pushed for the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor Viktor Shovin in 2016 to end a criminal investigation into Burisma.

Both Hunter Biden and his dad Joe Biden, a candidate in the 2020 Democrat presidential race, have denied any wrongdoing.

Much of the abuse of power charge centre on a phone call in July between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenksy in which the president allegedly urged his Ukrainian counterpart to begin a corruption investigation.

When the Democrats concluded their case on Friday, they claimed Trump would continue to abuse his power.

Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic impeachment manager, said: ‘Give America a fair trial, she’s worth it.’