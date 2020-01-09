donald-trump’s-huge-eye-bags,-sniffing-and-slurring-spark-yet-more-health-fears

Donald Trumps’ giant blue eye bags, slurred words, and constant sniffling during a speech have sparked fresh concerns for his health.

President Trump sported two incredibly puffy, black-and-blue-rimmed eyes as he gave a speech that proposed sweeping rollback of environmental law on Thursday.

His appearance seemed to degrade drastically from one day prior, when Trump addressed the nation denouncing military involvement in Iran and calling for diplomacy in the Middle East.

TV viewers began commenting on Trump’s appearance as he spoke, with snaps taken by a White House pool photographer also showing the unusual coloring around his eyes.

And viewers seemed even more worried by the president’s manner of speech than the content of his talk.

58 times. He sniffed 58 times during his address. Here are all of them. pic.twitter.com/GoAIfsfdLd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020

It has angered environmentalists amid claims it prioritizes extracting fossil fuels over protecting the planet.

The microphone Trump used caught him sniffing deeply at least 58 times during the short speech.

He repeatedly stumbled over simple words. The president’s frequent struggles to pronounce words has sparked unfounded claims he has dementia.

The speech also prompted questions about whether Trump may be taking Adderall, a prescription medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

During the speech, Trump also botched words like ‘tolerated,’ ‘terrorist’ and ‘accomplishments.’

Twitter showed no mercy in response to Trump’s physical appearance and odd demeanor.

One user wrote: ‘Look at that face today. Dreadful!!!’

‘What’s up with the big blue bags under his eyes. That can’t be healthy,’ said a third.

Trump’s appearance was in marked contrast to his usual orange-hued glow, with the president himself previously cracking jokes about his trademark tanned look.

The president has faced a stressful week as his impeachment trial moves closer over.

Trump has denied its charges – that he abused his office for personal gain, and obstructed a Congressional investigation into that alleged abuse.

The president has also been forced to defend his order to kill Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike last Friday.

Trump said he ordered the strike amid fears Soleimani, who he branded a terrorist, was set to blow up the US Embassy in Iraq.