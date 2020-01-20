donald-trump-unveils-110-page-defense-to-‘flimsy,-rigged,-corrupt’-impeachment-charges

Donald Trump has shared a 110 page outline of his defense against impeachment, branding the charges he faces ‘flimsy…rigged’ and ‘corrupt.’

The president released his rebuttal Monday, a day before his impeachment trial is due to kick off in the US Senate.

Trump branded charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress ‘an affront to the Constitution and our democratic institutions.’

He said the process by which he was impeached was ‘rigged’ and a ‘brazenly political act.’

And Trump claimed this week’s impeachment trial is the culmination of an attempt by the Democrats, led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, to find any excuse to oust him from office.

His lawyers said: ‘House Democrats were determined from the outset to find some way – any way -to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election.

‘All this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.’

Trump is accused of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe potential 2020 rival Joe Biden’s son Hunter last summer.

Hunter Biden has faced questions over his appointment to the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma, despite having no obvious qualifications for the role.

Trump reportedly offered a coveted White House invite in return for the probe.

The president is also accused of withholding $391million US military aid to Ukraine until Biden investigation began.

Both he and Hunter Biden deny any wrongdoing, with the aid money later released.

Trump’s defense document goes on to insist that the allegations against him are not criminal, and are thus unimpeachable.

He added that there was no evidence to convict him for the articles of impeachment – charges – that he faces.

He goes on to say that the charge of obstruction of Congress – over claims he tried to kill the probe that later led to his impeachment – is ‘frivolous and dangerous.’

Trump said he was acting within existing legal frameworks when he advised advisers not to comply with subpoenas (legal demands) seeking their testimony.

And his lawyers insist that the charges he faces ‘are structurally deficient and can only result in acquittal.’

Political analysts say it currently seems unlikely that the required two thirds or more of senators will vote to convict Trump, and thus remove him from power.

The senate has a Republican majority, with those senators considered unlikely to remove their own president from office.