donald-trump-unleashes-fury-at-those-who-tried-to-remove-him-from-office-in-rambling-victory-speech

Donald Trump unleashed his fury against those who tried to remove him from office in a rambling victory speech after he was acquitted in his impeachment trial.

The US president, speaking to a room full of supporters at the White House, declared the impeachment proceedings a “disgrace” and portrayed himself as a victim rather than a president accused of serious corruption.

He triumphantly waved a newspaper front page with the words “Trump acquitted” and attacked his political foes.

“It was evil, it was corrupt,” he declared. “This should never ever happen to another president, ever.”

“We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong,” he continued.

Mr Trump attacked the “vicious and mean” people he felt had wronged him, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and former FBI Director James Comey.

He referred to Ms Pelosi as “a horrible person”, adding “she says she prays but I doubt she prays at all.”

“We first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bulls***,” he said.

“They knew in the first two days that we were totally innocent but they kept it going forever because they wanted to inflict political pain to someone who just won an election. And it was one of the greatest wins of all time.”

He then revelled in the verdict delivered by the GOP-controlled Senate the day before.

“Now we have that gorgeous word. I never thought it would sound so good,” Mr Trump said. “It’s called ‘total acquittal’.”

He called the meeting a “celebration” and said: “This is what the end result is”, holding up Thursday’s Washington Post’s front page.

Among his supporters in the White House East Room were Republican senators who cast some of the votes to acquit him, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep Chuck Grassley, several Cabinet members, including Attorney General William Barr and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and staunch House allies including Reps Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Going one by one, Mr Trump spent nearly a half hour in rambling remarks saluting GOP lawmakers who backed him both in the Capitol and on television.

He declared that the Republican Party has never been more unified and that the momentum from the acquittal would carry him to re-election this November.

But he also predicted that he may have to fend off another impeachment challenge, perhaps for something as trivial as jaywalking.

“We’ll probably have to do it again because these people have gone stone-cold crazy,” the president said.