donald-trump-tweets-warning-to-iran-in-farsi-that-the-‘world-is-watching’

Donald Trump has sent two tweets in Farsi ‘to the long-suffering people of Iran’.

The US president addressed his tweets to protesters who have taken to the streets in anger at a passenger plane being shot down.

He said: ‘To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

‘The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people.

‘There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown.

‘The world is watching.’

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

دولت ایران باید به گروه‌های حقوق بشر اجازه بدهد حقیقت کنونی اعتراضات در جریان مردم ایران را نظارت کرده و گزارش بدهند. نباید شاهد کشتار دوباره ی معترضان مسالمت آمیز و یا قطع اینترنت باشیم. جهان نظاره گر این اتفاقات است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

He sent an English translation alongside each message.

It comes after Iran admitted it mistakenly brought down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 shortly after take-off off from Tehran on January 8.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual citizenship, 11 Ukrainians and four Brits, according to officials.

The admission by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard undermined the credibility of information provided by senior officials, who for three days had adamantly dismissed allegations of a missile strike as Western propaganda.

On Saturday night, hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest the government’s late acknowledgement of the plane being shot down.

They demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and tried. Police broke up the demonstrations.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guard’s aerospace division, said his unit accepts full responsibility for the shootdown.

In an address broadcast by state TV, he said when he learned about the downing of the plane, ‘I wished I was dead.’

He said he raised the possibility to his superiors that his forces shot down the plane as early as Wednesday morning because ‘the simultaneous occurrence of the launch and crash was suspicious.’

Hajizadeh said Guard forces ringing the capital had beefed up their air defenses and were at the ‘highest level of readiness,’ fearing that the US would retaliate. He said he suggested Tehran should close its airspace but no action was taken.

He said the airline’s pilot and crew had done nothing wrong, but an officer made the ‘bad decision’ to open fire on the plane after mistaking it for a cruise missile.