donald-trump-told-his-actions-‘shame’-even-nixon-in-day-3-of-impeachment-trial

Donald Trump was accused of behaviour which would “shame” even Richard Nixon on Thursday as Democrats outlined why his “dangerous” actions warrant removal from office.

The Democratic congressmen leading the case against the US president used their second day of arguments in the Senate trial to focus on his alleged abuse of power.

They argued that by holding back almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine while seeking an investigation into political rival Joe Biden the president had undercut his country’s interests.

“The president’s conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous. And it captures the worst fears of founders and framers of the Constitution,” said Jerry Nadler, the Democrat from New York.

He said the argument from Mr Trump’s legal team that because laws were not broken the president should remain in office was “terrifying” because it excuses all other wrongs.

“This conduct is not American first, it is Donald Trump first,” Mr Nadler said, inverting one of Mr Trump’s slogans from his 2016 election campaign.