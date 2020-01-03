donald-trump-to-deploy-thousands-of-troops-to-middle-east-after-iran-airstrike

Donald Trump’s administration will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as tensions with Iran mount.

The troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division, which was previously placed on prepare-to deploy orders to be sent to the region of the situation called for it.

The announcement came after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike ordered by Donald Trump overnight at Baghdad Airport.

According to CNN, the new deployment will be an estimated 3,000 soldiers. The US deployed 750 troops from the same unit earlier this week after the US embassy was stormed in Baghdad.

This story is breaking. Updates to come.