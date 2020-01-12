donald-trump-tells-iran-‘to-stop-killing-its-protesters-and-turn-the-internet-back-on’

Donald Trump has warned Iran ‘not to kill its protesters’ and to turn the internet back on, in the latest row between America and Iran.

The President’s comments come as demonstrators took the streets of Tehran, following the admission by the country that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

President Trump tweeted: ‘To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.

‘Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching.

‘More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!’

