donald-trump-taunts-iran-after-killing-top-general-qasem-soleimani-in-drone-strike

Donald Trump has taunted Iran after ordering the killing of the country’s top general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike.

The president tweeted Friday: ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!’

He tweeted hours after Solemani was blown up by a drone as his car left Baghdad Airport in Iraq, amid growing tensions over an attack on the US Embassy in the Iraqi city.

Trump’s tweet appears to reference his precedessor Barack Obama’s 2015 deal with Iran, which saw US sanctions against Iran eased in return for the country freezing plans to develop a nuclear weapon.

Earlier on Friday, Trump retweeted a comment from CNN anchor Jim Sciutto which highlighted Soleimani’s killings of US soldiers.

Sciutto, whose network is frequently condemned by the president, wrote: ‘Tonight, there are hundreds of American families watching news of Suleimani’s killing particularly closely.

‘He engineered attacks in Iraq, often with sophisticated IEDs, that killed hundreds of US service-members & wounded thousands more.

The president tore Obama’s deal up in 2018 after claiming the nuclear cash had been channeled into other anti-American war-mongering efforts.

Developing news story. More to follow.