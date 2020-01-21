donald-trump-takes-aim-at-greta-thunberg-in-his-davos-speech

Donald Trump appears to have taken a swipe at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg by rejecting ‘prophets of doom’.

Greta was in the audience to watch as the US President spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he lashed out at ‘radical socialists’.

After claiming America is ‘winning again like never before’ the president told the audience: ‘We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.’

He said ‘this is a time for optimism’ and added: ‘They predicted overpopulation and the end of oil.

‘We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy.’

It is being seen as a swipe at the Swedish climate campaigner, who earlier told the forum that governments had done ‘basically nothing’ to reverse climate change.

Mr Trump is attempting to sell the US to the global business community with just hours to go until his historic impeachment trial begins in Washington.

During his address he claimed America’s economic turnaround has been ‘nothing short of spectacular’.

Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by world decision-makers in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite in the Swiss ski resort.

But the US leader – who once described global warming as a ‘hoax’ – has already raised eyebrows by arriving with a huge convoy of jeeps, a jet and seven helicopters.