donald-trump-stirs-tensions-before-virginia-gun-rally-by-saying-second-amendment-is-‘under-attack’

President Trump has stirred tensions before a gun rally in Virginia – a demonstration the state governor said carried credible “threats of violence” – by claiming that Americans’ Second Amendment rights are “under attack”.

Thousands of pro-gun activists are expected to march on Virginia’s State Capitol on Monday to protest about the state’s new gun controls.

The rally in Richmond has provoked fears of violence and unrest. Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency this week, banning guns from the site of the rally, amid concerns that the protest will be flooded with extremists, anti-government militias and white supremacists. Activists in favour of gun control have reported receiving death threats online.

The FBI announced on Friday that it had arrested several members of The Base, a neo-Nazi group who were planning to attend, and seized their weapons.

Authorities said the group were planning violent acts at the rally, similar to the “Unite The Right” white supremacist rally in nearby Charlottesville in 2017, in which one counter-protester was murdered.