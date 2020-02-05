Donald Trump 'snubs' Nancy Pelosi handshake before he launches into State of the Union address

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump appeared to ignore Nancy Pelosi as she offered him a handshake before he launched into his State of the Union address.

The president turned away as the House Speaker reached out to shake his hand after he handed her a copy of his speech.

Mr Trump’s apparent snub set the tone for his condemnation of political rivals as he addressed the nation on Tuesday night.

He began the address by setting out his case for re-election in November, boasting he has created a “great American comeback”.

The US leader declared America “stronger than ever before” as he delivered his speech.

The address came on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

Mr Trump received a sharply partisan welcome to the House of Representatives. Republicans chanted “Four More Years” while Democrats stood silently.

“America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,” Mr Trump declared in his opening remarks.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi extends a hand to US president Donald Trump ahead of the State of the Union address (AFP via Getty Images)

Republican members of Congress applauded nearly every sentence of Mr Trump’s speech, often leaping to their feet to cheer him.

The only suspense concerned whether he would address the impeachment charges against him.

In the nationally televised speech, Mr Trump was speaking from the House of Representatives, on the opposite side of the Capitol from where the Senate one day later was expected to acquit him largely along party lines.

Mr Trump was staring out at some of the Democrats who have been vying to take his job. As he was speaking, in Iowa the results of Monday’s caucuses were still to come.

In advance of his address, Mr Trump tweeted that the caucus chaos showed Democrats were incompetent and should not be trusted to run the government.

