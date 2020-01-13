donald-trump-shares-horrific-photo-of-bloodied-corpse-to-attack-rival-nancy-pelosi

Donald Trump has tweeted a horrific photo of a bloodied corpse to attack his political rival Nancy Pelosi.
The President of the United States shared a photo of a man’s body draped over a metal fence on Monday morning, with the image apparently that of an anti-government protester killed in Iran.
Metro has chosen to pixelate the image, which is too disturbing to share as President Trump did.
The original tweet which Trump shared said: ‘Question: Who in America supports this mullahs’ crime?
‘Answer : Nancy Pelosi #NancyPelosiFakeNews #IranProtests2020 #IranPortests/’
Speaker of the House of Representatives Pelosi is expected to formally file articles of impeachment – akin to charges – against Trump on Tuesday.
Trump made another jab at her by sharing a photo of Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – another Democrat – in traditional Islamic dress.
That tweet claimed that the ‘corrupted’ Democrat Party of which Pelosi is a member want to ‘come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.’
Iran has been gripped by protests in the wake of last week’s shooting down of a Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737 over Tehran.
Iranian government officials admitted accidentally shooting the plane down with a surface-to-air missile Sunday.
Those systems were armed after President Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani in a surprise drone strike a fortnight ago.
Soleimani was blown up as convoy he was being driven in was targeted while leaving Baghdad Airport in Iraq.