Donald Trump shares bizarre meme showing him in power '4eva' as he celebrates surviving impeachment

Donald Trump shared a bizarre meme showing him in power “4eva” as he celebrated surviving his historic impeachment trial in the senate.

Senators voted 52-48 in favour of clearing the US President of abuse of power , and then 53-47 of obstruction of Congress’ investigation.

In the wake of the vote, Mr Trump tweeted a video of himself, which depicted him on the cover of Time Magazine and showed him in the White House for centuries.

The clip starts out with a campaign sign reading “Trump 2024” with a trail of placards behind it going up every four years.

Two headlines read “How Trumpism outlasts Trump” and “the strength of his support”.

The video continues to zoom in on the placard as a photograph of Mr Trump appears hovering behind it and the numbers jump up by centuries.

Eventually it ends with the placard reading “EEEEE” and then “4EVA” as Mr Trump’s face turns into a satisfied pout.

The US leader had predicted his acquittal in the impeachment proceedings, maintaining he had done nothing wrong.

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

On the first article of impeachment, Mr Trump was charged with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

On the second article, he was charged with obstruction of Congress.

The White House welcomed the decision to acquit the president , branding the proceedings a “witch hunt… based on a series of lies”.

Mr Trump has repeatedly called the trial a “witch hunt” and “hoax”.​