donald-trump-says-he-‘terminated’-iranian-general-to-end-his-‘sick-passion’-for-killing

Donald Trump has claimed that he ‘terminated’ the most senior member of the Iranian military ‘to stop a war…not start a war.’

Speaking in Florida Friday, the president said: ‘What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago…

‘We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.’

Trump claimed that Major General Qasem Soleimani was plotting ‘imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.’

He blasted what he called Solemani’s ‘sick passion’ for ‘the death of innocent people,’ and claimed the General was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American civilians and servicemen.

Trump speaks following U.S. drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani: “What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago … We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” pic.twitter.com/nHcdItFOu7 — Axios (@axios) January 3, 2020

Trump added: ‘For years, the Islamic revolutionary guard corps, and its ruthless Quds force, under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted and injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen…

‘Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Dehli and London.

‘We honor and remember the victims of his many atrocities and take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.’

Trump claimed Solemani was the brains behind a rocket attack on a US compound in Iraq last week which left an American civilian worker dead.

And he also blamed the assassinated general for Monday’s attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, hours after announcing plans to draft 3,500 extra US troops into Iraq.

The president went on to issue a stark warning to terrorists, saying: ‘Under my leadership America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists…

‘We will find you, we will eliminate you, we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans and our allies.’

He spoke hours after ordering a drone strike which killed Soleimani as his car left Baghdad Airport.

A missile fired from a reaper drone blew up a convoy of two cars that Soleimani was traveling in.

That left his body so badly mangled it had to be identified by a large ring he wore on his finger.

The New York Times reported that the US was able to track Soleimani’s movements through a combination of information from informants, electronic intercepts, reconnaissance aircraft as well as other classified surveillance.

Iranian forces, led by Soleimani, has also been accused of interfering in Iraq’s attempts to set up a democratic government.

The war-torn nation is said to be currently too fragile to protect itself from the machinations of Soleimani’s powerful Qud Force.

US State Department officials have now ordered all Americans to leave Iraq as Iran and its allies vowed to avenge the assassination of Soleimani.

He was widely seen as the second most powerful man in Iran, and a potential future leader of the country.

Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei issued a chilling threat after the bombing, saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his (Soleimani) and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’

He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped’.