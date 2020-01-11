donald-trump-says-harry-and-meghan-drama-‘shouldn’t-be-happening-to-the-queen’

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the Royal Family, claiming ‘this shouldn’t be happening to Queen Elizabeth’.

When questioned on the ‘rogue royals’ in an interview with Fox News, the president said Britain’s monarch of 67 years was a ‘great woman’ who has had a ‘flawless time’.

He said: ‘I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad. She’s a great woman.

‘She’s never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she’s had like a flawless time.’

When host Laura Ingraham asked Trump if he believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should rethink their decision, he replied: ‘I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen.

‘I don’t think this should be happening to her.’

The Republican politician has spoken fondly of the Queen on several previous occasions, once naming her a ‘tremendous woman’.

He has been less approving of Meghan Markle, calling her ‘nasty’ when he learned of her plan to move to Canada if he won the 2016 Presidential Election.

The billionaire businessman later retracted his comments, calling the former actress ‘nice’.

He said: ‘She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.’

On Friday evening, the Queen was said to have ordered the row over the future roles of Harry and Meghan to be resolved in the next 72 hours.

It’s claimed Her Majesty has instructed officials to come up with a blueprint that could also potentially apply to younger generations of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope talks over their future roles in the Royal Family can be concluded ‘sooner rather than later’, a source has claimed.

Meeting are said to be ‘progressing well’ as the royal couple prepare to split their time between the UK and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada with her son Archie, amid unconfirmed reports that her husband may also fly out to join them in the coming week.

On Friday – in their first Instagram post since the shock announcement – Harry and Meghan revealed pictures of a ‘secret’ visit to a community garden set up after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.