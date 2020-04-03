donald-trump-says-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-basic-cloth-or-fabric-masks-to-try-to-limit-spread-of-coronavirus

President Donald Trump said that the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that Americans wear non-medical basic cloth or fabric masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said at his Friday briefing that he was “choosing not to” wear one, but that others may want to and that the guidelines are voluntary. But he also emphasized that the masks should not be medical or surgical grade, as those are badly needed by hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

Trump also said that he is prohibiting the export of “scare medical supplies,” including respirators and surgical masks. He said that he is invoking the Defense Production Act to do so.