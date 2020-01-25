donald-trump-rips-off-star-trek-for-us-space-force-logo

Donald Trump’s United States Space Force may be hoping to boldly go where no man has gone before… but unfortunately, the same can’t be said for whoever designed its logo.

Star Trek fans have been quick to point out that Trump’s newly-revealed logo for the sixth branch of the US military bears more than a little resemblance to the famed Star Fleet Command logo in the Star Trek franchise.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

After the US president posted the image on his favourite social media platform, Twitter, Trekkies immediately filled the comments section below.

Yesss!!!!! I want all the merch! pic.twitter.com/w13P139RBD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2020

So now US taxpayers are going to be paying for lawyers to defend against the lawsuits from Paramount and Gene Roddenberry’s estate?! #StarTrek #Starfleet #SpaceCommand #ToBoldlyGo #Original #WhoGetsTheRedShirts pic.twitter.com/qtggghxcoN — Penelope Summers (@Penelop37710735) January 25, 2020

George Takei, who played Sulu in the original Stark Trek, posted a side-by-side comparison of the two logos with the comment: “There is nothing sacred anymore.”

There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow also posted her reaction on Twitter, commenting: “Looks familiar.”

Looks familiar pic.twitter.com/qmWa21Ztp3 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 24, 2020

