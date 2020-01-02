donald-trump-raises-$46-million-amid-republican-backlash-to-impeachment

Donald Trump raised $46 million for his re-election campaign in the final quarter of 2019, dwarfing the totals of Democrat rivals.

Mr Trump suggested the haul reflected a backlash against his impeachment by Democrats in Congress.

It was the most the president raised in any three-month period during last year, and he now has an election “war chest’ of $102.7 million.

That figure does not include money raised separately by the Republican party.

At the same stage Barack Obama had $81.8 million in the bank.

On Twitter, Mr Trump indicated he had raised $10 million in the two days after Democrats voted to impeach him last month, and suggested they had “shot themselves in the foot.”

Brad Parscale, his campaign manager, said: “The president’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut.”

Iowa is the the first state to vote on electing a Democrat presidential nominee next month.

With the vote looming Bernie Sanders surged ahead of other Democrat candidates in funds raised.

Mr Sanders, took in $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019.