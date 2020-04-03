🔥Donald Trump net worth 2019: How much is the US President worth compared to Obama and his other predecessors?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

On the campaign trail in 2015 Donald Trump claimed he was the “most successful person ever to run for the presidency, by far”.

With numerous properties and a small airfleet to his name (all naturally detailed with 24 karat gold), Donald Trump is certainly one of the flashiest Presidents to take the Oval Office. But just how rich is he?

While Trump once claimed in a CNN Republican debate that he had made “billions and billions of dollars” (but not in a “braggadocious way”), his finances have remained mired in controversy and speculation – especially on the topic of his tax returns.

President Trump speaks to the press as he departs for a weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland

What is Donald Trump’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Trump is estimated to be worth $3.1 billion. His wealth is tied to his massive real estate empire which includes international hotels and golf courses, various Trump brand spin-offs (remember Trump Steaks?) and various other assets.

While there’s no denying that Trump is immensely wealthy, it was estimated in September 2014 that Trump could have been even richer today if he’d invested the money wisely. According to the National Journal, if Trump had invested his stocks in his father’s company “into a mutual fund of S&P stocks in 1974, it would be worth nearly $3 billion today, thanks to the market’s performance over the past four decades”.

The National Journal added, “If he’d invested the $200 million that Forbes magazine determined he was worth in 1982 into that index fund, it would have grown to more than $8 billion today.”

Where does his money come from?

According to the New York Times, Trump received the equivalent of $413 million from his father Fred Trump’s real estate brand, a company which has been accused by the Times of partaking in “dubious tax schemes”. Trump’s lawyer Charles J. Harder claimed in response that there was “no fraud or tax evasion by anyone” and that the story was “100 percent false”.

President Trump returns to the White House after a trip to Camp David and a stop at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia

According to a Trump spokesperson, when he became President Donald sold all of the shares he held in various companies. The Washington Post reported that a disclosure filing revealed the entire portfolio was worth $40 million, which included businesses with close ties to the US government. Apple, Google, J.P Morgan Chase, Nike and Microsoft were included in his portfolio, according to Fortune.

Trump explained to the Today show that he didn’t “think it’s appropriate” to own stocks as President.

Donald Trump pictured on Thursday

However, Trump has yet to produce documents proving this and former New York Times journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted that he had been told “that precise lie – proven false by SEC filings – in 1987″.

What was Fred Trump’s net worth?

Fred Trump was born to German immigrant Frederick Drumpf and Elizabeth Christ. Like his son, Fred was a major real estate mogul but with less flashy taste than the President of the United States. The New York Times described Fred’s buildings as “plain but sturdy brick rental towers, clustered together in immaculately groomed parks” and in his 1999 obituary, his wealth was estimated to between $250 and $300 million.

Described as a “frugal man”, Fred’s properties dominated New York and covered Coney Island, Bensonhurst, Sheepshead Bay, Flatbush, Brighton Beach in Brooklyn as well as Flushing and Jamaica Estates in Queens. His competitor LeFrak City contributed to his obituary and Mr. LeFrak said at the time, “He was a great builder who rallied to the cause like we did; he built housing for the returning veterans. I guess you could say we’re the last of the old dinosaurs.”

But since then, the New York Times has published an investigation into Trump and his father’s finances, alleging that Fred funneled money to Trump and the rest of his family in “tax dodges”. The paper claimed Trump and his siblings were paid through a “sham corporation” and conspired with his father to “take improper tax deductions worth millions more”, alleging that Trump has been paid “at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire”.

The Times also challenged Trump’s now infamous assertion that he was given a “very small loan in 1975” to start his real estate company in Manhattan, which he claimed on the campaign trail he was expected to pay back with interest. The New York Times reported that Fred loaned his son at least $60.7 million – an amount worth roughly $140 million by today’s standards. It was reportedly not paid back.

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump refused to comment on the findings in the New York Times article, but his lawyer Charles J. Harder said in a statement, “The New York Times’s allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100 percent false, and highly defamatory. There was no fraud or tax evasion by anyone. The facts upon which The Times bases its false allegations are extremely inaccurate.”

Harder also added that Trump had “virtually no involvement whatsoever with these matters” and that they were “handled by other Trump family members who were not experts themselves and therefore relied entirely upon the aforementioned licensed professionals to ensure full compliance within the law”.

Speaking on behalf of the entire Trump family, Robert Trump said to the New York Times, “Our dear father, Fred C. Trump, passed away in June 1999. Our beloved mother, Mary Anne Trump, passed away in August 2000. All appropriate gift and estate tax returns were filed, and the required taxes were paid. Our father’s estate was closed in 2001 by both the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State tax authorities, and our mother’s estate was closed in 2004. Our family has no other comment on these matters that happened some 20 years ago, and would appreciate your respecting the privacy of our deceased parents, may God rest their souls.”

How much do US presidents make while in office?

According to the Legal Information Institute, Presidents of the United States make $400,000 per year and are paid monthly. A President also has an expense allowance of $50,000 per annum to “assist in defraying expenses relating to or resulting from the discharge of his official duties”. If a President doesn’t use the allowance, it goes back to the Treasury.

The President is also reportedly given a “$100,000 nontaxable travel account” and “$19,000 for entertainment”, as well as $100k to redecorate the White House to his or her liking. A President also gets free health care and, of course, a home at the White House. After their term is finished, a President will continue to earn $199,700 per year for the rest of their lives.

Is Donald Trump the richest US President in history?

Donald Trump launches his re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida

If estimations about Donald Trump’s net worth are accurate, he is the richest US President. With a net worth of $3.1 billion, he’s worth $2 billion more than the next richest President: John F. Kennedy. As with Trump, JFK inherited his parents’ wealth.

Like other wealthy Presidents, including JFK and Herbert Clark Hoover, Trump has chosen to donate his salary to various organisations and government departments. In an interview with CBS, Trump revealed he wouldn’t take the presidential salary and said, “I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year. But it’s a—I don’t even know what it is…No, I’m not gonna take the salary. I’m not taking it.”

He also doubled down in a Twitter thread saying, “As far as salary is concerned, I won’t take even one dollar. I am totally giving up my salary if I become President.”

Last May, Trump donated his first quarter salary to the VA (Veterans Administration). His spokesperson said, “In keeping with his campaign pledge, the President donates his salary on a quarterly basis to further important projects. Today, the President is proud to donate his 2018 first-quarter salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs to support their caregiver program.”

US President Donald Trump alleged considered giving Vladimir Putin a flat at the Trump Tower in Moscow

In his second quarter, he donated his salary to the Small Business Administration in a cheque worth $100,000. Administrator Linda McMahon explained that the money would be used to help veterans “transition from military life into private sector”. Since then, he has also donated his parts of his salary to other departments including the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this year, Trump donated $100,000 to the Department of Homeland Security, posting a picture of the cheque on Twitter. He wrote, “While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”

Trump also reportedly donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. This appeared to be a particularly personal move, as Donald’s older brother Fred Trump Jr. passed away in 1981 after a battle with alcoholism.

What does Donald Trump spend his money on?

Trump is notorious for his expensive taste in everything from fashion to aircrafts to interior design. Although the President has been criticised for his ill-fitting suits and ties in the past, he revealed in a book called Think Like A Millionaire that he prefers to wear Italian designer Brioni.

Brioni, whose Herringbone Brunico Suit retails for as much as £4,180 online, confirmed to WWD that Trump’s suits were bespoke and revealed “the silhouette and fabrics follow his personal requirements”. (The Italian brand also retails in his Washington DC property, the Trump International Hotel.) Previously, Trump has also revealed that he enjoys Hermes ties which commonly retail for over £100 each.

Trump also has a small aircraft fleet, which includes a custom $100 million Boeing 757 (nicknamed “Trump Force One”) and estimated $5-7 million Sikorsky S-76 helicopter – both of which have been customised to his golden tastes.

In a video on the Trump Organisation’s YouTube channel, it was revealed that his private jet includes 24 karat gold plated fixtures including seatbelts and even a sink, two bedrooms, gold silk covered walls and a Rolls Royce-powered engine. The jet carries 43 passengers and was remodelled by Eric Roth, an interior designer specialising in aircrafts.

Roth also remodelled Trump’s helicopter – bringing in the 24 karat gold fixtures and a gold leaf Trump family crest – in works that CNBC reported cost nearly $1 million.

Reuters reported in 2016 that in the lead-up to his presidency, Trump spent as much as $66 million of his own money on his campaign – $34 million below the $100 million he pledged to spend initially.

It has been speculated that Trump used his own money to redecorate the White House. Presidents are typically given $100,000 to make interior design changes when they take office – however Trump went one step further with NBC reporting that $1.75 million was spent on presidential furniture and redecorations.

Obama, who spent $1.5 million on his redecorations, chose to pay for them out of his own pocket and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Trump had decided to do the same.

Government records revealed that Trump, who once reportedly called the White House “a real dump”, spent $17,000 on custom rugs, $12,800 for a bespoke conference table made by the same team behind Richard M. Nixon’s and $5000 on wallpaper.

Trump has also had two very expensive divorce settlements with his ex-wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. He was married to Ivana between 1977 and 1992 and when they divorced, The New York Times reported that she was awarded “$14 million, a 45-room Greenwich, Conn., mansion, an apartment in the Trump Plaza, and the use of the 118-room Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for one month a year”.

The 1991 article also revealed that he would also pay alimony of $650,000 per year “to support the couple’s three children”.

How many properties does Donald Trump own?

Trump’s New York residence in Trump Tower is valued at $64 million by Forbes, based on its 10,996 square footage. Architectural Digest reported last year that it was designed by famed interior designer Angelo Donghia in the “Louis XIV style”. The property features Grecian ceiling frescoes, marble columns, crystal chandeliers and – as with his air fleet – 24 karat gold details.

Trump also owns a 60 room Westchester summer home, which is known to many as Seven Springs. According to Forbes, he purchased it for $7.5 million with the intention to transform it into a golf course however it has remained a family residence instead. Although Trump valued the property at $291 million on a balance sheet in 2012 according to the Financial Times, Forbes estimated the property at $19.5 million in 2014 “based on recent property sales and advice from local realtors and assessors”. According to the Trump official website, it was built in 1919 by Washington Post publisher Eugene Meyer and the 50,000 square foot properties includes three pools, carriage houses and nature preserves.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, which the President has since dubbed the “Winter White House”, was purchased by Trump for under $10 million in 1985 according to Town and Country. The 118 room estate actually has close ties to the United States government. Built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, it was donated to the United States government in 1973 with the “intent that it would become a Presidential retreat” according to the New York Times.

The government returned it to the Post family as it cost too much to maintain and the 17 acre property was then purchased by Trump, who turned it into a golf club and has since hosted politicians there after becoming President.

Trump made headlines in the early 2010s when he purchased Albermarle House in Charlottesville, Virginia. Listed on the market in 2009 at $100 million by its previous owner Patricia Kluge, Trump later purchased the vineyard for $6.7 million after Kluge defaulted on loans and filed for bankruptcy. It was later opened as a bed and breakfast and a room for two people currently costs as much as £438 per night, according to a listing on Hotels.com.

On the official Trump Organisation website, the home is described as a “classic Georgian-style home…in the tradition of an English manor”. Designed by architect David Easton, the residence houses 1760 Waterford crystal chandeliers, hand-painted wallpaper and ceiling frescoes and more.

Further afield, Trump also owns a property in French St. Martin called Le Chateau des Palmiers. Described as a “breathtaking beachfront estate in an exclusive gated enclave”, it isn’t known how much Trump paid for it however his attempts to sell it have become headline news. Comprising of two villas with ten bedrooms altogether, it’s located on Plum Bay beach and Trump initially tried to sell it for $28 million (£21.5 million) through Sotheby’s auction house however he has since knocked the price down after there were no takers. In 2017, the house was on the market for $16.9 million (£13 million) according to the Daily Mail.

He also owns several other properties which include the Macleod House & Lodge in Aberdeen, Scotland, a California estate nearby the Trump National Golf Club and the Trump Organisation also owns and operates a number of hotels, golf clubs and residences across the world.

What is Melania Trump’s net worth?

The First Lady’s finances are just as unclear as Donald Trump’s. According to CelebrityNetWorth Melania is believed to be worth $50 million.

She had made money in the past through her modelling career and through her jewellery line Melanie Timepieces & Jewellery, which reportedly sold out in just 45 minutes.

Melania also attempted to launch a caviar-based skincare line, but due to behind the scenes business dealings – it never got off the ground.

She later sued the holding company New Sunshine LLC for $50 million (“the amount she felt she would have made had the product been properly launched” according to Racked) and they settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Trump also revealed the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place. He once said, “There comes a time when you have to say, ‘Darling, I think you’re magnificent, and I care for you deeply, but if things don’t work out, this is what you’re going to get.’”

What is the net worth of Trump’s kids?

Trump has a number of children and while they aren’t worth as much as the President, they’re still doing well.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka (who works as an advisor to the President) and her husband Jared Kushner are estimated to be worth up to $811 million by The Times.

Ivanka has also written a book, Women Who Work, (netting a $289,300 advance from Penguin Random House for it) and additionally has a number of entrepreneurial interests such as her fashion line, which made her $5 million in 2017.

Tiffany Trump is currently studying to be a lawyer at Georgetown University, however she has previously been a teen pop star – releasing a poorly received song called Like a Bird at 17 years old. Her net worth is estimated to be $10 million. Her brother Donald Trump Jr. hinted that she could soon join the family business however, as he said at a Trump hotel launch, “Tiffany, soon to be within the organisation, but always great to have you with us.”

Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. both run the Trump organization and they are both believed to be valued at $300 million each. Barron Trump, the President’s youngest son, is only 13 years old but will undoubtedly get a piece of the Trump pie.

What is the Trump family’s combined net worth?

Altogether, the Trump family (including Jared Kushner) are worth $4.571 billion.

What will happen to Donald Trump’s fortune when he dies?

It isn’t currently known what will happen to Trump’s fortune when he passes away. If he passes away however and Melania outlives him, the Federation of American Scientists claimed that she would still be eligible for “an annual pension of $20,000” as First Lady at the very least.

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

Donald Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign – In pictures