Donald Trump Is Slammed For Promoting Unproven Cocktail Of Drugs — Hydroxychloroquine And Azithromycin — As Cure For The Coronavirus; Top Infectious Disease Expert Reacts

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump has been pushing a so-called miracle solution/medication that can fight or even cure those infected by the coronavirus — but medical experts are warning the politician to stop what he is doing.

Trump, a former real estate mogul and reality TV star with zero knowledge in medicine, has been talking about a cocktail composed of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment for COVID-19.

Many health officials, including Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task



Force, have been trying in vain to damp down expectations for experimental.

In his tweets, Trump said it was one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine and added: “HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully, they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)…..”

He continued: “….be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA @SteveFDA @CDCgov @DHSgov.”

Trump has also lied by telling the public that that drugs had been approved by the FDA to treat the coronavirus. Dr. Fauci was forced to dispel the erroneous claims made by Trump.

The infectious disease expert explained in an interview: “There’s an issue here of where we’re coming from. The president has heard, as we all have heard, what I call anecdotal reports that certain drugs work. So what he was trying to do and express was to hope that if they might work, let’s try and push their usage. I, on the other side, have said I do not disagree with the fact anecdotally they might work, but my job is to prove definitively, from a scientific standpoint, that they do work. So I was talking a purely medical, scientific standpoint, and the president was trying to bring hope to the people. I think there’s this issue of trying to separate the two of us. There isn’t fundamentally a difference there. He’s coming from it from a hope layperson’s standpoint. I’m coming from a scientific standpoint.”

European countries have started testing the medicine.



