donald-trump-impeachment-trial-‘to-start-without-key-witnesses-or-documents’

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to kick off in the Senate without key witnesses or documents sought by the Democrat party.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he has the Republican votes required to kick off the president’s trial, which is set to begin this month.

McConnell said he will begin trying Trump in the upper house of the US Congress as soon as Speaker of its lower house, the House of Representatives, delivers him articles of impeachment.

Those articles are similar to charges, with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to meet with her party Tuesday night to discuss passing the articles.

McConnell told reporters: ‘We have the votes.’ He added that questions over unconfirmed witnesses can be addressed later ‘and not before the trial begins.’

Democrats have accused Republicans of rushing the process in a bid to clear the president regardless of evidence against him. But Republicans have hit back by highlighting how then-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial started in a similarly ad-hoc manner, with witnesses added to proceedings as they continued.

The Senate currently has a Republican majority. None of those senators have thus far voiced concerns over President Trump, meaning he is unlikely to be removed from office.

It would take the votes of two thirds of all senators to remove Trump from the White House, with such a majority currently considered highly unlikely.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice over his alleged request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky probe his political rival Joe Biden. He denies any wrongdoing.

Democrats are ramping up pressure on Republicans to insist on hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses.

They have pleaded with their rivals not to go along with McConnell’s proposal to put off voting on new testimony until later.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – the senate’s top Democrat – called McConnell’s plan a ‘trap.’

He added: ‘The Republican leader seems more concerned with being able to claim he went through the constitutional motions than actually carrying out our constitutional duty.’

Just four Republican senators would be needed to deny McConnell his majority, but he appears to have locked up the votes.

Republican leaders were conducting a whip count Tuesday to gauge support.

Several senators from the party have indicated they want to hear from Bolton and other witnesses, but they are nevertheless standing with McConnell’s plan for starting the trial.

Senator Mitt Romney – one of Trump’s staunchest critics in the Republican party – said Tuesday the Clinton process ‘provided a pathway to start the trial and consider witnesses ‘down the road.’

He added: ‘I’m comfortable with that process.

‘And at this stage, I’d like to hear from John Bolton and other witnesses with the right information, but that process will accommodate that.’

Trump faces charges that he abused the power of the presidency by pressuring Ukraine’s new leader to investigate Democrats, using as leverage $400 million in military assistance that is critical for the ally as it counters Russia at its border.

The funding for Ukraine was eventually released but only after Congress intervened.