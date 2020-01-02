donald-trump-impeachment:-call-to-block-aid-to-ukraine-came-directly-from-president,-new-emails-show

Unredacted emails published on Thursday show that the order to maintain a freeze on military aid to Ukraine came directly from President Trump, despite Pentagon officials warning him that it might be illegal.

The president was impeached last month by the House of Representatives over allegations that he abused his power and obstructed Congress when he withheld funding to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his Democratic rivals, including Senator Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has denied that he acted improperly and claimed that the impeachment is a politically-motivated witch-hunt by House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Congress returns from its Christmas break on Friday with Mr Trump’s impeachment proceedings in stalemate. In order for the president to be removed from office, Democrats need to instigate a trial in the Senate. Ms Pelosi has so far refused to send the two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump to the Senate until the chamber agrees on trial parameters that she considers fair.

No progress was made over the Christmas break as to the rules of the trial. Democrats in the Senate want to hear from key witnesses who refused to testify during the House investigation, and obtain documents which were denied to the impeachment probe.