donald-trump-fan-can’t-think-of-a-single-thing-the-president-has-done-well

A Donald Trump fan found himself tongue-tied when asked to name one of the president’s achievements.

The teenager was among 9,000 supporters who packed into the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, as Mr Trump resumed the campaign trail after stepping back from the brink of war with Iran.

Wearing a high school football jacket along with the almost customary red MAGA hat the young lad stumbled when asked: ‘What is something that you believe the president has done well?’

After a few ‘um’s and ‘ah’s he appeared to have, well, nothing before eventually replying: ‘I…I…I just…I’m not really sure there’s…I just support him.’

Commenting on a clip of the awkward exchange posted by satirical video maker Vic Berger, one Twitter user going by the name ‘Kuma’ wrote: ‘Bruh he couldn’t even make some st up.’

Dayna Jones added: ‘Imagine that. He can’t come up with even one thing Trump has done well. Go figure.’

However, Mr Trump didn’t find it so difficult to brag about his record in the White House when he stepped up to the podium to address the crowd.

The president used much of his speech to argue that he served up ‘American justice’ by ordering the drone strike which killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Vice President Mike Pence, who joined the president for the rally, said Mr Trump deserved credit for taking out a ‘dangerous terrorist’ while managing to stop the situation escalating into an all-out war.

Mr Trump also returned to a topic that frequently rankles him – the fact that he has yet to win a Nobel Prize.

Referencing the 2019 winner, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the president suggested he deserved the honour instead.

‘I made a deal. I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country,’ he said.

‘I said, “What?’ Did I have something to do with it? Yeah. But, you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, it’s all that matters.”’

The Ethiopian PM was awarded the prize in October for his sweeping reforms and surprising embrace of a bitter rival.

Mr Trump also praised his domestic record.

He said: ‘Economically, the country’s the strongest it’s ever been.’

Announcing the replacement of the 2016 slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ with ‘Keep America Great Again’, he added: ‘We have a lot of support. You know why? It’s because our country is doing so well?’