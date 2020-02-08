donald-trump-defends-sacking-impeachment-witness-alexander-vindman-from-white-house

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump branded National Security Council aid who testified against the president as an impeachment witness “insubordinate” as he defended sacking him.

Two officials were ousted from the White House just two days after his impeachment acquittal, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Both had provided damaging testimony about Mr Trump in the Democratic-led congressional hearings.

As Lt Col Vindman, the White House’s top Ukraine expert, was escorted out of the White House, his lawyer claimed he was fired in retribution for his testimony.

Lt Col Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump (REUTERS)

His lawyer David Pressman said in a statement that the move was retribution for Lt Col Vindman’s testimony.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. Lt Col Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” Mr Pressman said.

But Mr Trump has hit back against accusations that Lt Col Vindman was fired in retaliation for his testimony, saying he was an “insubordinate” and “horrendous” member of staff.

National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin brother, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill (AP)

He wrote: “Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was.

“Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly,” he added in reference to conversations with the president of Ukraine.

Michael Volkov, who represented Mr Vindman when he testified in the impeachment inquiry, said Lt Col Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, was escorted off the White House grounds at the same time.

Mr Sondland also issued a statement saying he would be removed from his post hours after Lt Col Vindman’s lawyer announced that the military officer – – was being removed from his National Security Council job.

The wealthy Oregon hotelier, was a Trump political donor before being named by the president to his ambassador post.

In his statement, he said he was advised that Trump “intends to recall me effective immediately” from his job.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the US Mission to the European Union,” he said, referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Lt Col Vindman and Mr Sondland both testified in the House of Representatives impeachment