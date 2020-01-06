donald-trump-could-face-war-crime-charges-if-he-targets-iranian-cultural-sites

Donald Trump has said cultural sites in Iran are fair targets for the US military, despite concerns within his own administration that such actions could amount to war crimes.

The president first raised the prospect in a tweet on Sunday before doubling down on the threat while speaking with reporters on his flight back to Washington from his holiday in Florida on Sunday.

He said: ‘They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people.

‘They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way.’

Mr Trump’s latest comments come amid ever escalating tensions across the Middle East following the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force.

The strike in Baghdad prompted Iraq’s parliament to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution to expel foreign troops from the country.

But Mr Trump insisted the US would not leave without being paid for its military investments there, adding that any expulsion would be met with ‘very big’ economic penalties.

He said: ‘We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.

‘If there’s any hostility, they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.’

An unnamed US national security official said the president’s comments had caught many within the administration off guard.

The official, not authorised to speak publicly, called for clarification that the military would not breach international law.

Oona Hathaway, an international law professor at Yale and former national security law official at the Defence Department, said Mr Trump’s threat amounted to ‘a pretty clear promise of commission of a war crime’.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said any strikes inside of Iran would be legal.

He said: ‘We’ll behave inside the system. We always have and we always will.’