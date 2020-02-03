Donald Trump congratulates wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump was quick to tweet his congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs following their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, praising the new NFL champions and the “Great State of Kansas”.

The only problem was that the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a since deleted post, the US President wrote: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”.

He retweeted the sentiment moments later with the correct state but his mistake had already been picked up some of his by his 72 million followers.

Kansas City is Missouri’s largest city and where the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium is located. It is widely associated with the state despite some parts crossing the state line into Kansas.

Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill tweeted a screenshot of Trump’s tweet adding: “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”

The mistake was also compared to an attempt by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is from Kansas, to embarrass a reporter over whether she knew where Ukraine was on a map.

“This tweet comes amid an ongoing news cycle where Trump’s Secretary of State — who is very prominently from Kansas — claimed a reporter couldn’t find something on a map,” they wrote.

Many referenced the president’s blunder last year where he used a weather map to show the path of hurricane Dorian which was falsely extended using a sharpie marker to include Alabama.

One wrote: “Trump is going to release a map tomorrow with Kansas City in Kansas isn’t he?”

While another added: “Trump is going to sign an executive order moving the state boundaries so Kansas City ends up in Kansas and therefore making his tweet correct.”

And another went so far as to create the map they imagined would be released from the White House, writing: “Trump just congratulated the state of Kansas for the Chiefs win? We know how this is gonna go… As soon as someone points out Kansas City is in Missouri, expect the White House to release a new map tomorrow… #SuperBowl2020”