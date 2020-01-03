donald-trump-compares-himself-to-terminator-as-he-claims-he-killed-iranian-general-‘to-stop-a-war’

Donald Trump has claimed that he ‘terminated’ the most senior member of the Iranian military ‘to stop a war…not start a war.’

Speaking in Florida Friday, the president said: ‘What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago…

‘We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.’

Trump claimed that Major General Qasem Soleimani was plotting ‘imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.’

He spoke hours after ordering a drone strike which killed Soleimani as his car left Baghdad Airport.

Trump speaks following U.S. drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani: “What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago … We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” pic.twitter.com/nHcdItFOu7 — Axios (@axios) January 3, 2020

A missile fired from a reaper drone blew up a convoy of two cars that Soleimani was traveling in.

That left his body so badly mangled it had to be identified by a large ring he wore on his finger.

