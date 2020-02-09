Donald Trump claims unflattering picture was photoshopped to 'demean' him

The latest headlines in your inbox

US President Donald Trump has claimed an unflattering photo of him was photoshopped to “demean him”.

The picture, which was taken as he landed at the White House on Friday after returning from a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, quickly went viral prompting memes and jokes across Twitter.

The photo showed Mr Trump with his hair blown back by the wind to reveal a bizaar tan line around his face.

Sharing a now deleted tweet, the president defended his appearance writing: “More Fake News.

“This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good?

“Anything to demean!”

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office as he returns from a day trip from North Carolina at the White House (REUTERS)

The post was flooded with comments as many of his supporters flocked to defend him while others further ridiculed his attempts to dismiss the photograph.

Some commenters backed Mr Trump saying: “Keep loooking good Mr. President. We all know it’s a fake,” and “Sad that they will stoop to any level to try to take you, your family, and any who support you down.

Meanwhile one user joked: “The wind is NOT your friend,” and other said: “Here’s another angle… the hair looks real good if you don’t look at it.”

Another shared multiple unflattering photos of Mr Trump and said: “Sir, it’s time to start locking up all the photoshoppers.”