donald-trump-‘broke-the-law-by-withholding-military-aid-to-ukraine’

Donald Trump’s administration broke the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, a bombshell US government report says.

The US Government Accountability Office (USGAO) released the report Wednesday saying that withholding the $391million ‘violated the Impoundment Control Act.’

Allegations that Trump withheld the cash until a probe was launched by the Ukraine into his rival Joe Biden form the basis of his upcoming impeachment trial.

Breaking news story. More to follow.