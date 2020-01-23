donald-trump-breaks-presidential-tweeting-record-on-frantic-day

Even by Donald Trump’s standards, it has been a noisy 24 hours. From railing against Greta Thunberg at Davos to crying injustice at his impeachment trial in Washington, the US president has had a lot to talk about. So it was not surprising that on Wednesday he set a new tweeting record.

Mr Trump smashed through his previous record of 123 tweets by only 4.25pm in Washington – and kept going. By midnight on Wednesday he had posted on Twitter 131 times.

The most online president in US history tweeted and retweeted at length about the Senate impeachment hearings, Democrats, the election and more on his favourite platform.

The president has been a committed tweeter since before entering the White House and has infamously tweeted gaffes and typos like “covfefe” and calling himself a “stable genius”.

He once shared a quote from Benito Mussolini that had been attributed to himself, and appeared to have fired Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state, by tweet.