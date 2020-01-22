Donald Trump branded an ‘evil..despotic’ wannabe king at blistering impeachment trial

Donald Trump was likened to an evil despot and a wannabe king at the blistering opening to his impeachment trial.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff – acting as a prosecutor in the trial – used a famous 1792 letter by founding father Alexander Hamilton to attack President Trump for his alleged corruption.

Reading the letter, Schiff began: ‘When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits…’

After reading the letter, Schiff spoke of the founding father’s intention when creating the power of impeachment.

‘They devised a remedy as powerful as the evil it was meant to combat – impeachment.’

“Nothing matters now but the oath to do impartial justice. And that oath requires a fair trial, fair to the President and fair to the American people.” Read lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff’s opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial: https://t.co/fxEndngwUE pic.twitter.com/vLiKjxKvTB — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2020

‘We should not imagine for one moment that they lacked basic common sense or refuse to apply it ourselves. They knew what it was like to live under a despot and they risked their lives to be free of it,’ Schiff said.

He went on to said Trump’s behavior was like that ‘of a man would be a king.’

