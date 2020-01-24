donald-trump-becomes-first-president-to-attend-march-for-life-anti-abortion-rally

Donald Trump has become the first president to attend the March for Life anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital.

Trump said it was his ‘profound honor’ to be the first commander-in-chief to attend the gathering in Washington DC on Friday.

The president addressed a supportive crowd and attacked Democrats, who he said have embraced ‘radical and extreme positions’ on abortion.

‘Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting. ‘ Trump said.

‘When it comes to abortion, Democrats … have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades and you could even say for centuries.’

The president went on to accuse Democrats of supporting ‘taxpayer-funded abortion all the way to birth.’

Trump’s stance on abortion has apparently changed drastically over the last two decades.

In a 1999 interview with Meet the Press, Trump declared: ‘I am pro-choice in every respect.’

However, Trump seemed to have change his stance after entering politics in 2016. He now routinely talks about moms ‘executing babies’ and has called Democrats the ‘party of late-term abortion.’

Trumps comments on Friday come amid his threats to cut federal funding to California over a state mandate that requires health insurance plans to cover abortion.

The state has been accused of violating federal law that prevents all states from requiring such funding for elective abortions by the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a Pew Research poll from 2019, approximately 60% of Americans support legal abortion in all or most cases.