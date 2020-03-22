Donald Trump Attempted To Buy German Company That Will Launch A Vaccine For Coronavirus And Move It To America — He Failed For This Reason

According to recent reports, President Donald Trump may have made an unsuccessful attempt to secure the sole rights for a new vaccine against the current coronavirus that was allegedly being developed by the company, CureVac, which is located in Germany.

Apparently, the American politician made a proposition to the scientists to transfer from Germany to the United States, where they could finish their work.

However, it appears that Trump’s plan was interrupted by the German government, which made a counter-proposal to CureVac in an attempt to keep them in Germany.

The unsuccessful negotiation attempt of the American was also reported by some German outlets on Sunday, as the Welt am Sonntag claimed that the American president wanted exclusive rights to the vaccine so it could be offered only in America.

CureVac said in a statement: “The company rejects current rumors of an acquisition. CureVac to develop a coronavirus vaccine to help people not just regionally but in solidarity across the world. It would be glad if this could be achieved through my long-term investments out of Germany.”

The news of Trump’s supposed attempt to limit the distribution of the cure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak was followed by waves of backlash against the controversial leader of the free world, and many distinguished individuals have condemned his actions.

According to Karl Lauterbach, an established professor of health economics and epidemiology in Germany, the exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the USA was to be prevented by all means as capitalism had limits.

In addition, the company developing the vaccine, CureVac, addressed the ongoing controversy about any potential deal with the American administration as the firm issued a statement saying that they were rejecting the current rumors of an acquisition.

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said this on the matter: “The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe. In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac.”

A U.S. official said: “This story is wildly overplayed … We will continue to talk to any company that claims to be able to help. And any solution found would be shared with the world.”

Meanwhile, CureVac gave predictions that they may create the vaccine for the virus by June or July.



