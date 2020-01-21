donald-trump-arrives-at-davos-in-seven-helicopters-ahead-of-showdown-with-greta-thunberg

President Trump and Greta Thunberg’s Twitter spat could erupt in real life as the pair meet face to face in a highly anticipated showdown.

The global elite are gathering at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where climate change is expected to be on top of the agenda.

The theme is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, but the US leader, who once described global warming as a ‘hoax’, has already raised eyebrows by arriving with a huge convoy of jeeps, a jet and helicopters.

His dramatic entrance came as climate activist Thunberg took the stage to lambaste business and political leaders for doing ‘nothing’ to address the environmental emergency.

Speaking on a panel with other young activists she said: ‘The climate and environment is a hot topic right now, thanks to young people pushing.

‘Pretty much nothing has been done, since the global emissions of CO2 have not reduced.’

The Swedish teen added that the global movement sparked by her school strike was only the very beginning in the fight against the warming planet, and much more has to be done.

She accused media outlets and those in power of ignoring science, adding: ‘I know you don’t want to report about this and talk about this but I assure you I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do.’

Her role in spotlighting a climate emergency which US conservatives believe does not exist, has landed her in the firing line of Trump’s twitter attacks.

Last month, he reacted to the teenager being named Time magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year’ by mocking her serious demeanour.

The US leader, 73, tweeted that Thunberg, 17, had an ‘anger management problem’ and should ‘chill’.

Thunberg, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, responded by briefly changing her Twitter bio to read: ‘A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.’

The pair could clash again if Trump fails to address the climate issue in his keynote speech being delivered this morning.

There have also been climate protests in Switzerland in the run-up to the summit as a result of policies implemented in the Trump administration.

The president has deregulated the U.S. in terms of fossil fuels and pulled the country out of the Paris climate agreement.

He skipped the WEF last year but this year it may come as a welcome escape, as the U.S. Senate will kick off his impeachment trial in the hours following Tuesday’s address.

His hotly anticipated talk has packed out the conference hall in Davos, where 3,000 business bosses and politicians are gathered.

He opened it by declaring America is ‘winning again like never before’ and he has never been more confident about the country’s future.

This could attract criticism from Thunberg, who will also take centre stage to discuss ‘averting the climate apocalypse’ later today.

World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said he thinks ‘both voices are necessary’ amid speculation of a showdown between the pair.