donald-trump-and-michael-bloomberg-to-face-off-with-$10-million-super-bowl-adverts

Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump have both spent $10 million to advertise for 60 seconds during the Super Bowl next month, setting up a titanic duel during America’s most watched TV event of the year.
Mr Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is running for the Democrat presidential nomination, revealed his purchase first.
When informed of the move Mr Trump’s campaign responded within hours that it would match it.
The Super Bowl, the culmination of the American football season, is watched by about 100 million viewers.
Adverts during it, often humorous or innovative, have become a cultural touchstone.
It has long been free of presidential political adverts, partly due to the astronomical cost.
Neither campaign said if they would broadcast single 60-second adverts, or two of 30-seconds.
Mr Bloomberg is the world’s 11th richest person with a personal fortune of $53 billion, according to Forbes.
The former New York mayor entered the Democrat race only six weeks ago, and has already spent $166 million of his own money on television and digital adverts.
He is expected to vastly outspend both his Democrat rivals, and Mr Trump.
Mr Bloomberg’s campaign said the Super Bowl advert would be an attempt to “get under Trump’s skin,” sparking suggestions it would negatively take aim at the president.
So far, Mr Bloomberg has already flooded swathes of America with adverts criticising Mr Trump for not delivering on 2016 campaign pledges including healthcare, building projects, and political reform.
The Bloomberg campaign said the Super Bowl advert would be a newly created one.
Mr Trump’s campaign indicated it had already been in discussion with Fox, which will broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb 2, before learning of Mr Bloomberg’s move.
The Trump campaign said it had secured a slot “early in the game” when most people would be watching.
The Super Bowl takes place the day before Iowa becomes the first state to vote in the contest for the Democrat nomination, and could help Mr Bloomberg there.
His Democrat rivals have focused most of their resources on Iowa, and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote.
However, with his unlimited resources, the billionaire has instead launched a national campaign, including TV adverts in more than a dozen states which vote on “Super Tuesday” on March 3.
His unprecedented spending already dwarfs the campaign fundraising of other Democrats.
In the final three months of 2019 Bernie Sanders raised the most money of any Democrat, taking in donations of $34.5 million. Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren, all raised over $20 million.
Mr Trump raised $46 million during that period. He now has a war chest of $102.7 million.
That figure does not include money raised separately by the Republican party.
Mr Trump made the unusual decision to announce his bid for re-election in 2020 soon after he won in 2016.
Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, said that had allowed the president to build up money to do things like buy Super Bowl adverts.
He said: “The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open, after his first election, gave us a huge head start on his re-election.
“Now 300 days out we are throttling up. The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine and it’s time to give it some gas.”
Ahead of a visit to the states of Illinois, Ohio and Minnesota on Wednesday, Mr Bloomberg launched a plan to create millions of jobs, which would also include introducing a $15 per hour minimum wage.
Mr Bloomberg said: “He [the president] is hoping to face a career politician who’s never created any jobs.
“For me, creating good jobs is not something I just talk about. It’s something I’ve spent my whole career doing.”