donald-trump-and-michael-bloomberg-to-face-off-with-$10-million-super-bowl-adverts

Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump have both spent $10 million to advertise for 60 seconds during the Super Bowl next month, setting up a titanic duel during America’s most watched TV event of the year.

Mr Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is running for the Democrat presidential nomination, revealed his purchase first.

When informed of the move Mr Trump’s campaign responded within hours that it would match it.

The Super Bowl, the culmination of the American football season, is watched by about 100 million viewers.

Adverts during it, often humorous or innovative, have become a cultural touchstone.