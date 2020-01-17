donald-trump-adds-celebrity-lawyer-and-investigator-of-bill-clinton’s-affair-to-trial-defence-team

Donald Trump has unexpectedly added the lawyer who helped get OJ Simpson cleared and the man who investigated Bill Clinton’s White House affair to his defence team for the Senate impeachment trial.

Alan Dershowitz, the former, is one of America’s best-known celebrity lawyers, having represented boxer Mike Tyson, billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ken Starr is a conservative hero who as special prosecutor probed Mr Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, ultimately triggering the then US president’s impeachment. His ‘Starr Report’ contained graphic details of their sexual encounters.

Both men have made regular appearances on Fox News, Mr Trump’s favourite cable news channel, in recent years as the threat of impeachment hung over the US president, often making arguments backing him up.

US media outlets widely reported the addition of both men to Mr Trump’s legal team on Friday along with a third, Robert Ray, who helped investigate Mr Clinton’s presidency, including the so-called Whitewater scandal.