donald-trump-accused-of-corrupt-scheme-to-‘cheat’-in-2020-election-at-impeachment-trial

Donald Trump was accused of abusing his office by launching a corrupt scheme to “cheat” in the 2020 US election as Democrats opened their case in his impeachment trial.

In a hushed Senate chamber prosecutors said the president was “a man who would be king,” believed he was “above the law,” and must be removed from office.

Mr Trump watched the historic moment on Air Force One as he flew back from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He lambasted the Democrats as “major sleazebags” and threatened to turn up at the trial personally.

The president said: “I’d love to go, wouldn’t that be great? Sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”

In only the third impeachment trial in American history, with the 100 US senators sitting as a jury, the Democrat case was opened by congressman Adam Schiff in front of judge Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mr Schiff began by reading out a letter sent by Alexander Hamilton, the American statesman, to President George Washington in 1792.

It warned that the young nation could one day end up with an “unprincipled” president who may attempt to “mount the hobby horse of popularity” and “ride the storm.”