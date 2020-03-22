donald-glover’s-surprise-album-is-now-available-on-streaming-services

Last week, Donald Glover shocked the music world he uploaded a surprise album to his website. With no album title or song titles, the 12-song album played at a constant loop for the majority of the day. However, to the disappointment of fans, the album was removed from the website at the day’s end making it nearly impossible to enjoy the surprise album from Glover, but today that changed.

A few days ago, a countdown began on Glover’s website that was set to end today. Little information was given as to what the countdown was for, but as the countdown finished earlier today it revealed that Glover had uploaded last week’s surprise album to all streaming services.

Uploaded under the name of 3.15.20, the date of when the surprise album first arrived, the album includes the same music from last week’s surprise release as well as features from 21 Savage and Ariana Grande (“Time”). A voice that many thought was SZA last week is actually R&B singer Kadhja Bonet who appears on “12.38” with 21 Savage according to Stereogum. Glover’s oldest son, Legend, is also credited with a vocal appearance on “47.48.”

Interestingly enough, the album appears under Donald Glover on his website, but under his Childish Gambino moniker on streaming services. Glover previously said in 2017 that he would retire the name. Heralded by a blank album cover as well as a timestamp for the album title, 3.15.20 is presented in quite the unfinished manner with timestamp titles also appearing on 10 of its 12 songs, with each title representing its starting point on the album as a whole.

3.15.20 is out now via Wolf+Rothstein/RCA. Get it here.

1. “0.00”

2. “Algorhythm”

3. “Time”

4. “12.38”

5. “19.10”

6. “24.19”

7. “32.22”

8. “35.31”

9. “39.28”

10. “42.26”

11. “47.48”

12. “53.49”