Donald Glover Officially Drops New Album ‘3.15.20’, Offers Streaming At His Website

UPDATE SUNDAY MARCH 22: The mystery of Donald Glover’s on-again, off-again album has been resolved. Today, he issued the 12-song album, titled 3.15.20, credited to himself and his alter-ego, Childish Gambino. The title is a reach-back to last week’s surprise release for 12 hours before the album was pulled.

The album can be heard at DonaldGloverPresents.com for what’s described as a “limited time.” Only two songs have titles, and collaborators include coproducer Ludwig Goransson and cowriters/coproducers DJ Dahi, EY, Chukwudi Hodge, Sarah Aarons, Kurtis Mckenzie and others.

UPDATE: The new album from Donald Glover has apparently been pulled from his website. The untitled, 12-track album was streaming online for about a dozen hours before being taken down. The website has no information on the why or what of the appearance

EARLIER: Hoping to bring some cheer to those in coronavirus confinement, actor/musician Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new album.

The 12-song package, titled Donald Glover Presents, includes some previously released songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is currently streaming on loop on his website.

There was no indication if Glover’s presentation without his Childish Gambino alter-ego means that persona has been discontinued permanently.

The website has no information save for the music, but has a 4-panel piece of artwork depicting a large crowd gathering.