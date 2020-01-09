donald-cerrone-issues-stern-warning-to-conor-mcgregor-over-trash-talk-ahead-of-ufc-246-clash

Donald Cerrone has warned Conor McGregor that there are certain topics of trash talk that will lead Cowboy to ‘fk you up in the lobby’.

Cerrone and McGregor meet at UFC 246 on 18 January in the Irishman’s much-anticipated return to the Octagon after being out since October 2018.

Little has been heard of McGregor in the build up to the welterweight contest against the veteran and absolutely none of his trademark trash talk.

There is a press conference for the event on 15 January in Las Vegas and the Notorious could chose to unleash some verbal barbs at Cowboy then, but Cerrone has warned him to be very careful about what he says.

‘He’s the best at it. He is the best,’ Cerrone told MMA Fighting of McGregor’s trash talk. ‘The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level.

‘You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come fk you up in the lobby type st.

‘I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.’

McGregor may have been out of the UFC cage since October 2018, but he has not been out of the headlines, with his fracas with an elderly man in an Irish pub in April a particular low point.

However, Cowboy has no intention of bringing up his misdemeanours and throwing the trash talk back at the Irishman.

‘I don’t say nothing about him. I don’t care,’ said Cerrone. ‘He lives his life out of fighting, that’s his thing. I got nothing to say about it. He’s his own man.

‘I’m going to try to get in there and mix it up with him. I’m happy to welcome him back.’

The UFC 246 press conference is at 8pm ET on Wednesday 15 January, which is 1am on Thursday 16 January UK time.

McGregor has barely mentioned Cerrone’s name in the build up thus far, but has spoken of a few UFC welterweights that he wants a crack at later in 2020.

‘I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge [Masvidal],’ McGregor told TheMacLife.

‘I liked that welterweight title fight…I liked the look of that. I like the look of Kamaru Usman. I like the look of Colby [Convington]. I’m open to it all at 170.’

First he must deal with Cerrone on 18 January which will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office.

