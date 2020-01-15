donald-cerrone-denies-he’s-picked-up-injury-days-before-conor-mcgregor-clash

Donald Cerrone has played down concerns he has suffered an injury ahead of his UFC 246 showdown against Conor McGregor.

The highly-anticipated fight is just days away and will be McGregor’s first appearance in the octagon in 15 months.

The latest UFC ‘Embedded’ episode followed Cerrone through Las Vegas and appeared to catch the 36-year-old limping.

Cerrone was forced to address the injury concerns after the footage emerged.

‘I knew that was going to come up. People are good,’ Cerrone said when asked by reporters about the limp.

Anyone else notice Cerrone quite clearly limping in the start of this #UFC246 Embedded Video? Also was the camera focus on the foot at the end coincidence? pic.twitter.com/E6Us4SZ8iP — Tony Quant (@TopRopeTony) January 15, 2020

‘Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl?

‘Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good.

‘No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was nothing, you know.’

McGregor and Cerrone meet face to face at a press conference on Wednesday and fans will be hoping for fireworks from the Irishman.

So far, there has been a distinct lack of trash talk from McGregor and Cerrone doesn’t expect his rival will cross any lines when they meet.

‘He’s the best at it. He is the best,’ Cerrone said of McGregor’s trash talking.

‘The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level.

‘You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come fyou up in the lobby type s.

‘I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that.

‘We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants, but don’t low blow.’





UFC 246 Odds Conor McGregor 3/10 Donald Cerrone 5/2 Conor McGregor by KO 1/2 Source: OHMBET

