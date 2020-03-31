dom’s-fast-&-furious-charger-gets-the-lego-treatment-in-new-technic-set

It was revealed earlier this year that LEGO had partnered with Universal to bring the Fast & Furious franchise home in toy form. Now, we have our look at the first set this partnership has produced and it is, rather fittingly, Dom’s Charger, which fans of the movies will surely be familiar with. The set will arrive next month and the company has revealed what is coming down the pipeline.

The LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger set consists of 1,077 pieces and is geared at anyone 10 or older. The Technic line offers slightly more complex and detailed sets, which seems to suit the Fast & Furious aesthetic quite well. The set is built to 1: 13 scale and includes quite a few details that replicate the car as seen in the movies. Samuel Tacchi, designer of LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger, had this to say in a statement.

“The high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise has captured the hearts and imaginations of petrol-heads the world over. We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of LEGO Technic and the blockbuster franchise love cool cars and adrenaline-fuelled fun. Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire Fast & Furious fans and LEGO Technic builders around the world.”

LEGO also released a brief video that features the toy in action. Footage from the movies is included as well, which helps to illustrate how much detail is contained in the set. The V8 engine. A wide array of moving parts. Even down to the license plate, this car was designed to be as close to the real thing as possible. The model comes with a stand that allows for it to be displayed in the wheel-stand position.

This partnership, undoubtedly, was meant to capitalize as a tie-in with F9, aka Fast & Furious 9. Unfortunately, given what is going on in the world right now, and with movie theaters closed indefinitely, the highly-anticipated sequel was delayed until April 2021. However, as people are looking for creative ways to kill time, this LEGO set could end up serving another important purpose. Think of it like a puzzle. Albeit a relatively pricey puzzle.

There is no word currently on what other Fast & Furious sets the toy maker has in store. One might expect some specific F9 products to hit shelves closer to the movie’s new release date. Pre-orders for Dom’s Dodge Charger are available right now. The set is going for $99.99. LEGO will begin shipping the toys on April 27, 2020. Be sure to check out the trailer, as well as the images showcasing the set, which we’ve included below. Those who wish to pick one of these up can head on over to LEGO.com.

Topics: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 9, Lego, Toys, Collectibles