domino’s-supervisor-wrote-‘golliwog’-on-black-delivery-driver’s-box

A Domino’s Pizza supervisor was sacked after scrawling ‘golliwog’ on a takeaway box handed to a black delivery driver.

Sam Hemingway, 23, addressed other free pizzas given to Nathaniel Ramsey as part of his job ‘Kunta Kinte’ and ‘Toby’ after the slave character in TV show Roots.

When confronted by his colleague over whether he thought racism was acceptable at work, Hemingway brushed it off as ‘banter’, Mold Magistrates’ Court heard.

But he later pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated harassment and was fined £600.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation as well as £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Magistrate Andy Stubbs told him: ‘This is behaviour that has gone beyond banter. Some would say it was very childish behaviour in the workplace.’

The two men worked together at the branch on the Island Green Retail Park in Wrexham, north Wales.

Defending, Ian Barnes told the court they had been friends and had attended each other’s birthday parties in the past.

He said both engaged in ‘banter’ to pass time in the busy restaurant, adding this time it ‘just got out of hand and crossed boundaries’.

The court heard Hemingway, from Wrexham, has since lost his job over the incident.

Mr Barnes said: ‘He is embarrassed over what has happened.’

Domino’s Pizza declined to comment.