domino,-matador,-4ad-and-more-change-distributor-amid-vinyl-delays

A host of independent record labels have announced that they’ve parted ways with Warner Music Group’s Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), after it was previously reported that the group’s distribution company was causing huge delays to vinyl shipments.

Beggars Group, the label collective which includes 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, Young Turks, and XL, have announced the move alongside Domino and Saddle Creek. The labels made the decision effective from January 1, and will now be working with North Carolina distributor Redeye instead, as Billboard reports.

Read more: The Beatles, Stones, and… Olivia Newton-John?: These are the 50 most valuable records in the world

Redeye will be responsible for the distribution of new albums by Grimes, Pinegrove, Dan Deacon, and many others.

“Redeye prides itself on our relationships with our customers and label partners,” said Redeye co-founder Glenn Dicker. “Over the years, we have looked at the Beggars Group as the gold standard of what could be achieved by an independent company with hard work and dedication to artists and music.

“Additionally, Domino and Saddle Creek are among the many great labels we’ve stayed connected to over the years so we’re proud to now have them all as part of the family.”

In April 2019, Warner moved all of its business to the Indiana-based company Direct Shot Distributing. Record stores and retailers have complained about Direct Shot, saying shipments were often arriving late or not coming at all, according to a report from Pitchfork last month.

In September last year, it was reported that vinyl was set to outsell CDs for the first time since 1986.

The revelation came in a mid-year report from the Recording Industry Association of America. 2018’s RIAA report revealed that CD sales were dying three times as fast as vinyl sales are growing, and the trend appears set to continue.

The report states that vinyl records earned $224.1 million (from 8.6 million units) in the first half of 2019. This figure is impressively close to the CD numbers ($247.9 million, 18.6 million units).