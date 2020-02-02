Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic live: UK start time and how to watch the Australian Open men's singles final

Novak Djokovic is hoping to secure a record eighth Australian Open title as he takes on Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

The 32-year-old has already equalled Margaret Court’s record of seven titles in Melbourne but the Serbian can break new ground if he beats Thiem.

Fifth seed Thiem is into his third Grand Slam final, having lost his last two finals to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

The 26-year-old came through against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals while Djokovic saw off Roger Federer in straight sets.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final…

Djokovic sealed a straight sets victory over Federer Photo: Reuters

Start time

The Australian Open men’s singles final between Djokovic and Thiem will take place at the Rod Laver Arena from 8.30am GMT on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

TV, online and live stream information

The Australian Open is available exclusively live in the UK on Eurosport.

You will be able to follow all the action from Down Under with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.

Head to Head record

Djokovic enjoys a 6-4 record against the Austrian on the ATP Tour.

However, it should be pointed out that Thiem has won the last two meetings between the two players.

Thiem is eyeing his first Grand Slam Photo: AFP via Getty Images

It will be their first encounter at the Australian Open, having faced each other three times at Roland Garros.

