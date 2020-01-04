dominic-solanke-ends-long-wait-for-first-bournemouth-goal-as-premier-league-strugglers-pick-up-a-morale-boosting-fa-cup-win-against-luton

Dominic Solanke’s wait for his first Bournemouth goal finally ended when the forward marked the anniversary of his £17 million move from Liverpool by completing a win that provided a much-needed diversion for the Premier League strugglers.

Solanke had already seen a header ruled out by the video assistant referee, after Philip Billing had given Howe’s side an early lead.

Substitute Callum Wilson scored the second, before Billing doubled his tally to kill off Luton’s hopes.

Solanke eventually scored late on to cap a win that, at times, had been less than comfortable against a side rooted at the foot of the Championship.

Howe saw his reshaped line-up settle quickly and they capped a period of early dominance with Billing’s eighth minute goal and after Solanke saw his near post header disallowed by VAR, Luton weere spurred into action and Harry Cornick saw his effort denied by an excellent save from Mark Travers.

Graeme Jones’s visitors should have equalised deep in first half added time when Matty Pearson was brought bown by Billing, only for Alan Sheehan to direct the resulting penalty kick against crossbar.

The Hatters started the second half equally positively but were already showing signs of fading when Howe introduced Wilson and the striker scored almost immediately, turning home from Harry Wilson’s low cross. Billing added the third with a 25-yard shot in the 79th minute before Solanke wrapped up the win, poking the ball past Sluga three minutes later after the Luton defence failed to clear.